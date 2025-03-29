This unbelievably smart water heater will save you money and energy — your wallet will thank you for upgrading

"Cala delivers up to 50% more hot water by heating to a higher temperature and then mixing with colder water at the outlet."

An outdated water heater can cause your household to use 60% more energy than necessary. It could also cost you hundreds of dollars more than you would spend if you upgraded to an energy-efficient model.

The innovative tech company Cala developed a heat pump water heater that will even plan ahead for your water usage needs so you don't have to.

"The Cala works by combining its flow sensor readings with other data streams (like electricity pricing, CO2 emissions, and more), then using its predictive control software and advanced hardware to control when, how fast, and to what temperature your water is heated," the company explained. "No other water heater has Cala's advanced capabilities."

Energy-efficient upgrades, such as installing a heat pump water heater or switching from a traditional HVAC system to a heat pump, benefit your wallet and the planet.

Cala stands out in this industry for its highly customizable smart heat pump water heaters that help homeowners cut their bills and household pollution. These high-tech machines move heat from the air into your water heater tank rather than converting fuel into heat for optimal efficiency.

After installation, homeowners use an app to set their preferences, and they can adjust the settings as household needs change.

Therefore, you'll always have hot water when you need it. You'll also have the perk of a full tank of preheated water before potential power outages due to intense storms.

Homeowners can reserve a Cala for deliveries as soon as mid-2025. However, now is the time to act for the greatest potential savings on a heat pump water heater.

Government subsidies, such as tax credits and rebates, have been helping people save significantly on this upgrade.

But President Donald Trump has threatened to eliminate savings by making major changes to the Inflation Reduction Act. Though changing this law would require an act of Congress, it is recommended that homeowners start shopping now in these uncertain times of reduced federal funding.

"Cala delivers up to 50% more hot water by heating to a higher temperature and then mixing with colder water at the outlet to maintain a consistent delivery temperature to your home," Cala shared on its website. "This allows Cala to heat more water strategically — before peak demand periods, to avoid high electricity costs, when coordinating with your home solar system, and more."

