Homeowner shares honest review after upgrading to ultra-efficient water heater: 'Incredible how little power they use'

A homeowner has joined the ranks of budget-conscious individuals praising their next-gen water heater, and their testimony reveals there are multiple ways to get in on the savings.

In the r/HeatPumps subreddit, the homeowner explained they purchased a Rheem hybrid electric water heater, and so far, they are "super happy" with the upgrade — which, like other heat pump water heaters, qualifies for tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The original poster didn't reveal whether they claimed 30% off the project's cost or any other state rebates, but they suggested the technology is already beginning to slash their utility bills.

They said their heat pump water heater has several options for operation: heat pump-only mode and energy saver, which uses 10%-20% less energy than the former setting. They use a combination of the modes for their dwelling.

"I hope this will be a sweet spot for maximal energy savings with maximal comfort," the OP said.

Another Redditor chimed in to share that they, too, alternated between Rheem's modes, cranking up the temperature when they had guests over. They were stunned by how little energy their heat pump water heater consumed to ensure plenty of hot water.

"Incredible how little power they use!" the OP affirmed.

Beyond their cost savings, heat pump water heaters are an attractive upgrade for people who want to contribute to a cleaner, healthier future.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, around 60% of the country's electricity comes from polluting dirty fuels linked to asthma, cancer, and other health complications. However, next-gen water heaters can account for less overall pollution because of their efficiency — not to mention they don't produce on-site harmful carbon pollution like gas-fueled water heaters.

New technological advances, like those from Cala, are also boosting peace of mind for people who have upgraded. The company has launched a first-of-its-kind "intelligent" heat pump water heater that CEO Michael Rigney likened to "the most amazing maid of honor or best man at a wedding" in a conversation with The Cool Down.

Thanks to its predictive technology, Cala's device can ensure you have hot water whenever you need it — and it will heat your water when energy in your area is cheapest and cleanest.

If you're interested in leveling up your water heater, doing so sooner rather than later could save you thousands down the line. President Donald Trump has said he doesn't envision the IRA being part of his administration's plan, and Congress could act to roll back the program.

