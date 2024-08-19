New guidance from energy manufacturer sets out how solar farms can be good neighbors: 'Taking their feedback into account'

Since a growing number of people will be affected by solar farms, it's become critical to include and engage residents throughout the development process.

With the growing number of solar farms in the United Kingdom, the nonprofit trade association Solar Energy UK has created guidelines to make these farms good neighbors within their communities.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, Solar Energy UK released a 52-page document filled with informative case studies that provide guidance for inclusive and effective engagement between people living near new solar farms and farm developers.

With the government's goal of providing 50 gigawatts of solar energy by 2030, the solar industry is quickly expanding.

This new document encourages potential solar farms to be transparent and offer information on the shared benefits of their work. Solar farms cut down on power bills for their communities and create local jobs for construction crews and permanent staff.

The guidance details how good communication is advantageous to both parties. Developers can avoid costly delays and can receive acceptance by showing respect for local residents.

Solar Energy UK encouraged solar farms to offer educational opportunities for schools. Their guidance also provided information for developers regarding how to address common issues like traffic management.

There are many benefits that solar farms provide. They contribute to local economies, provide energy security, and lower power bills for residents. They can also be effective in areas all over the world.

On a solar farm, crops can still grow and livestock can graze. The farms are also able to provide a habitat for wildlife, including at-risk species, while reducing pollution.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett Renewable Energy Magazine: "The solar industry wants more than to deliver high-quality solar farms alone. We want to be good neighbors: taking local people along the journey to net zero with us, allaying misconceptions, and taking their feedback into account."

