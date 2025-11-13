HVAC installer shows how he used solar power to spite utility company: 'Been a good year'

When it comes to assessing the value and cost-effectiveness of solar energy, the proof is in the numbers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's been a good year, and yet I'll break even on the true-up," one Reddit user shared with a screenshot of their monthly energy production and consumption. "Bay Area. PGE is the devil."

The screenshot shows a graph of solar energy produced and used by their setup between January and October. The highest energy usage occurred in the summer months, while usage was lower when the weather was cooler.





The OP shared in the comments that they have a 9.98kW system and 33 340-watt panels.

This firsthand, real-world account of a solar system is helpful because it enables others to predict how solar energy could also benefit them.

Installing solar panels is among the best ways to save money on your monthly utility bills, especially amidst rising energy costs nationwide. When you power your home with solar and pair your panels with backup battery storage, you'll also be more resilient when extreme storms hit and the grid goes down.

Once you start seeing the cost-saving benefits of your solar system, you might be inspired to share on Reddit like the OP in this r/solar post.

"We hit 21MWh for the year earlier this month," one Reddit user commented on the OP's post. "Hoping to bank enough credits to mostly cover the upcoming heating season. Last January's cold snap was brutal."

"Freaking awesome," another Redditor commented. "Evil utilities are a dime a dozen. Breaking free of ours now, too."

