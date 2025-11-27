Homeowners with solar panels share candid advice with cautious shopper: 'My electricity bill went to $8/month'

Solar installations are continuing their upward trend as temperatures also climb and electricity prices skyrocket.

One Redditor, representing a clean energy company, wanted to know how people decided to make the switch. "For anyone who already went solar — what was the moment that convinced you it was actually worth it?" they asked.

One person responded: "Comparing the payoff time to the trend of power price increases. It was when I realized the panels would pay themselves off in a decade without price increases and knowing that price increases don't look likely to stop."

This is one of many reasons to sign up for community solar or install or lease solar panels, which provide access to free energy from the sun, making a system the ultimate home energy hack. There are plenty of resources to get you started, too, and TCD's Solar Explorer can help homeowners understand their options and save money.





The Solar Explorer connects you with trusted partners, simplifying the process of going solar with concierge-level service. It may also save you $10,000 by compiling competitive bids from vetted local installers. No-money-down subscription options are on the table as well.

Palmetto's LightReach leasing program is one such example that can cut a homeowner's utility rate by 20%. Federal tax credits for solar purchases will end Dec. 31. If you buy and install your system before the new year, you can reap a 30% incentive. By leasing, you can still benefit from the tax incentives indirectly via lower rates.

Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, can also help you buy panels by organizing bids and offering information about incentives. And you can boost your savings by installing an energy-efficient heat pump or upgrading other appliances. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the right HVAC system for your home and budget.

On top of all that, one commenter noted that their light bulb moment came when they "calculated how many tons of coal the utility was burning each month on my behalf." This is an often-overlooked reason but an important one. The burning of dirty energy sources is the driver of rising global temperatures, which are behind rising energy costs as well as grid instability — yet another issue rectified by solar panels if they're paired with a battery backup.

"When my electricity bill went to $8/month. A clerical fee, by the way. The charge for electricity was zero," another user said of their eureka moment.

