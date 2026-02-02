Energy experts reveal what's next for the solar industry after federal tax credits disappear: 'The solar industry isn't going anywhere'

The federal solar tax credit, which covered 30% of rooftop solar installation costs, expired Dec. 31. This change made homeowners looking for access to clean, less expensive energy more apprehensive about future installations.

"Just so everybody is aware, this industry, the solar industry in general, is not going anywhere," Vince Lo Storto explained in a video by Independent Solar (@independentsolarusa).

Without the credit, homeowners could lose out on savings with higher installation costs. Similar policy shifts in California have slowed adoption. But there's a silver lining despite these challenges.

"The solar industry isn't going anywhere," Independent Solar wrote. "Incentives rise and fall, but smart energy and honest guidance always stay." Technological advances, including startups testing new approaches and using robots to build solar farms, show how the industry continues to innovate.





"How many times in the last four or five years has the ITC threatened to go away? It's already happened before, right?" Lo Storto asked.

If you're interested in shifting to solar, TCD's Solar Explorer can help you discover available options and unlock up to $10,000 in savings, even without the federal tax credit.

Installing solar panels and pairing them with battery storage can help you cut monthly energy bills. Solar and energy storage can stabilize energy costs, help create cleaner communities by reducing air pollution, and store excess energy for future use, making your home resilient even during power outages, per the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

The Department of Energy shared that your solar savings depend on how much energy you produce and consume, plus financing and incentives. According to EnergySage, your savings with solar add up, and you can bank between $37,000 and $148,000 over 25 years.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Even without the federal tax credit, you can still maximize your savings by combining solar with the right financing and resources.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing solar panels with efficient electric appliances such as a new HVAC system can further drive down costs. Mitsubishi, for instance, can help maximize your savings by upgrading your HVAC setup to fit your home and budget, slashing your energy costs by up to half.

Meanwhile, aside from helping you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades, the free Palmetto Home app also lets you track your solar production and get energy advice. With the right tools, you can make smarter energy upgrades while supporting more affordable energy sources.

