Homeowner shares before-and-after video after giving up mowing: 'Beautiful and way less work'

"So beautiful and way less work."

Maintaining a monoculture lawn can be an exhausting task. For many gardeners, that is simply not a maintenance task they want to undertake.

According to Rutgers University, even a small lawn can require 30 to 60 minutes of upkeep each week, not including watering, weed removal, and other trimming.

But it doesn't mean you have to sacrifice a beautiful lawn. In fact, quite the opposite.

The TikTok account for Harolds Finishing Touches (@haroldsfinishingtouches), a homewares store in Queensland, Australia, shared their process for transitioning from a monoculture lawn to a thriving native plant meadow.

"One day, you'll have enough of mowing the grass and decide to dig it all out and start a flower meadow," the video host said in the video text. "It will be the best decision you've made."

The video shows off the incredible transformation from a simple, monoculture lawn to a two-story native plant lawn with shrubs, flowers, young trees, and a fountain that would impress many landscape designers. It shows viewers that even the average person can transform a simple space into a flourishing, dynamic environment in less than a year.

Not only did the homeowner visually upgrade the yard, but they also created a space that is far better for the environment and their neighborhood. It can provide nesting opportunities for animals, a place to pause and reflect, and nourishment for local roaming wildlife, from wild rabbits to hummingbirds to toads.

Native plants are also much easier to maintain, as they use far less water and other resources, saving the gardener time and energy. To find out what's best to grow in every gardening zone, ask a professional at your local nursery or follow experts on social media who live in your zone. Easy options for rewilding a yard can include xeriscaping, buffalo grass, and clover.

Other TikTokers were in awe of the transformation.

"That's amazing, I can see myself sitting there having a cup of tea," one user commented.

"Just did the same, so beautiful and way less work," another said.

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