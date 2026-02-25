Homeowner breaks down how he cut his water heating costs in half: 'I had no idea it would be so fast'

A simple upgrade ended up slashing a homeowner's spending in half, making the upgrade well worth the cost.

In a Reddit post, shared in the r/heatpumps community, the homeowner explained that after installing a heat pump water heater, they started tracking their energy usage and saw a clear drop.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Based on their chart, the first several days generally sat around 70 kWh, but soon after, their daily use hovered closer to 35 kWh. In other words, they said the change looked like it cut their water heating energy use roughly in half, and much faster than they expected.

"I think we can estimate that electric usage has been ~20kwh per day lower with the Rheem water heater than before," they wrote. "At $0.166/kwh, that's $3.32/day, or $1211 per year. Given the purchase price of ~$1800, that's right around a 1.5 year payback. I had no idea it would be so fast."

Utility bills have been creeping up month after month. And since water heating is one of the biggest energy uses in most homes, small upgrades can turn into real savings.

Upgrading to a heat pump water heater can often lead to noticeable energy bill savings, since these systems move heat instead of generating it directly. That efficiency can translate into significantly lower electricity use over time, especially compared to older electric resistance water heaters.

Heat pump water heaters can reduce overall electricity demand. When paired with cleaner power grids, they can reduce a household's ability to pollute without asking you to take cold showers or change your routine.

Companies like Cala are also building customizable smart heat pump water heaters designed to help homeowners cut energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. Instead of running inefficiently around the clock, Cala's approach uses smarter scheduling and control to reduce wasted energy while keeping comfort consistent.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

And if you're the kind of person who likes data, Cala's model is especially appealing because it's built around matching your home's hot water needs. That kind of flexibility can make it easier to lower costs without even thinking about it.

As for the Reddit reactions, many readers were impressed and shared similar experiences.

"Pretty sure everyone can see when I installed my Rheem Proterra HPWH," said another commenter, sharing their graph with a sharp drop in September and now paying less than $16 a month.

"A heat pump water heater normally pays for itself in less than 4 years over an electric water heater," said another.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.