Retired plumber dismantles the biggest misconceptions about heat pump water heaters: 'The word's getting out'

A retired plumber touted the benefits of a money- and planet-saving appliance.

George Bell told Efficiency Nova Scotia (@efficiencyns) that he went from a water heater powered by oil to an electric one and then a heat pump water heater.

"Since we've had it installed, there's been no change in the habits of how we use the hot water, so now we're just saving money," he said. "You wouldn't know the difference."

The video dispelled myths about the technology, with Bell noting the appliance works "great in cold temperatures." He added that it's quiet and that a 10- to 12-year warranty offers peace of mind.

Homeowners can reap energy bill savings by turning to efficient devices, as heating water accounts for nearly 20% of home energy use. Many countries offer incentives to purchase heat pump water heaters since the units decrease strain on the grid and lower pollution.

Bell's unit cost $2,200, about $1,400 more than an electric water heater. He got a $400 rebate and broke even in three years, four months.

"And now it's paying for itself," he said. "It makes perfect sense. The word's getting out. More and more people are buying them. And it is one more thing you can do to reduce your environmental footprint."

While many U.S. tax credits for home appliance upgrades will expire Dec. 31, incentives for heat pump water heaters will remain. This includes a $1,750 rebate, and you can also score 30% off the cost of your project up to $2,000.

"I can't imagine not having a heat pump water heater," Bell said. "There's no better way to make your hot water."

