Homeowner accuses neighbor of attempting to poison newly planted trees: 'A lawyer has already been contacted'

"Most states have serious laws about [this]."

A dispute between neighbors over backyard privacy has led to online musings about a potential legal battle.

In a Reddit post on the r/neighborsfromhell community, a homeowner shared their dismay at finding a straight line of dead grass behind their newly planted shrubs — 20 arborvitae they were growing as a privacy hedge along the property line.

Their goal was to create a natural barrier so their neighbor's security cameras could no longer record their backyard.

After planting the hedge, however, the homeowner noticed the "dead zone" of grass running along the property line. This led them to suspect that someone had sprayed herbicide from the neighboring property directly at the base of the new plantings.

Treating the situation as possible property damage and vandalism, the original poster sent soil samples for testing and contacted authorities.

"A lawyer has already been contacted, and we filed a police report to document everything," the OP wrote.

Situations like this involve more than a privacy conflict. Herbicides and pesticides can pose risks to human health, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Certain chemicals have been linked to cancers and hormone disruption, and direct exposure in concentrated doses can be fatal.

Some herbicides can persist in soil and potentially affect surrounding ecosystems, causing long-term environmental damage. Eventually, they can enter food chains and increase in concentration as they move up the chain. Because of these risks, many home gardeners explore ways to control pests without chemicals.

For gardeners trying to build natural privacy screens or wildlife-friendly yards, the possibility of chemical damage can be especially frustrating. Additionally, neighbors who cut down trees without permission or use underhanded tricks to destroy wild gardens must realize that their actions have consequences.

The Reddit post drew strong reactions. Many readers agreed that it was right for the homeowner to take action. One even suggested asking the police to subpoena the neighbor's camera footage to see who sprayed the chemicals.

Others offered more practical — or slightly devious — advice:

"Most states have serious laws about over-spraying herbicides," one reader wrote, hinting that filing a complaint might get their neighbors "a very nice fine."

"Plant running bamboo along the property line and only put a rhizome barrier on your side," another suggested mischievously.

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