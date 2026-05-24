Traveler horrified after returning home to find termites destroyed electronics collection

"How do I clean the gunk that the termites left on the controllers?"

A returning traveler opened a storage box expecting to find preserved gaming gear and collectibles. Instead, they found the termites had chewed through the cardboard and damaged the electronics.

"Termites destroyed my electronics," they wrote in a Reddit post alongside images of a ruined controller.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster explained that they had left a Steam Controller and other smart devices in storage while living away from home.

The OP found some kind of residue covering the controllers and other unopened electronics. Soap and water did nothing, and scraping felt too risky if the devices might still be saved.

"They're pretty much scrap," the OP wrote.

"Pretty much all my electronics that were brand new in boxes look like this including some funkos in boxes," they wrote. "Thanks In advance for any suggestions."

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Electronics and collectibles are expensive to replace, and people often don't discover pest damage until it's too late. Cardboard storage boxes can be especially vulnerable because termites feed on cellulose, an organic material that makes up paper and wood.

As temperatures rise and weather patterns shift, many bugs are expanding their range or thriving for longer parts of the year.

Electronic waste is also a growing problem. Items full of toxic materials are piling up in landfills. And these items can be difficult to recycle, so many people toss them out when they can no longer use them.

If you're storing electronics or collectibles long term, skip cardboard when possible. Use sealed plastic bins and keep items elevated off the floor and away from walls, especially in moisture-prone areas. To minimize your plastic consumption, consider getting bins from a thrift store or checking your area's Buy Nothing group instead of buying new.

"I'm mad," the OP wrote, " but more importantly, how do I clean the gunk that the termites left on the controllers?"

Commenters had plenty of advice and commiseration to offer.

"Not sure how to clean this, sorry for your loss OP…" one said.

"Isopropyl alcohol," another advised.

"Rubbermaid bins are the solution to keep stored items from being damaged by termites," a third person offered.

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