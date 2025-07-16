Homeowner sparks backlash with photos of recent yard renovation: 'I have no idea if this is right'

You'd think solving a major drainage problem would earn a round of applause. Instead, one homeowner's landscaping photos kicked off a fierce debate over what belongs at the edge of a yard.

A recent Reddit post, published on the r/landscaping subreddit and titled "Made a huge investment, looking for feedback and if you spot any possible issues," drew many comments, including a number of strong opinions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photos, the user shows the freshly leveled lawn bordered by strips of plastic garden edging. The homeowner explained they'd hired contractors to tackle severe drainage problems that were sending water straight into the basement.

"Our landscapers regraded the entire lower portion of our yard and removed a lot of soil to make things go in the right direction," they wrote. "As a first-time homeowner, I have no idea if this is right, and I just want to make sure this investment lasts."

​​Plastic edging can seem like an affordable way to neaten up garden beds, but it often creates more headaches in the long run. The material tends to shift, crack, or lift out of the soil over time, especially in yards that deal with heavy rains and erosion.

For homeowners, this can mean extra costs to replace it or repair damage it causes. And while the environmental impact is worth considering — plastic edging can leach chemicals into the soil and disrupt plant roots — the more immediate issue is that it simply does not last.

If you're considering a yard upgrade, there are plenty of lower-maintenance options that save money and reduce hassle over time, especially rewilding your yard, which can cut down on watering, lower your bills, and last better in the long run.

"Pavers look good, but not sure why you chose black edging," said one commenter. "I find it visually jarring and a mis-match, but you must have your reasons. Why is there a raised strip in the middle of the patio? That looks like a trip and fall accident waiting to happen."

"We'll have to see how well it drains after a rain," another skeptical user posed.

If the user learned anything, it's that plastic edging has a way of stirring up strong feelings — and maybe it's worth thinking twice before you stake it into your soil.

