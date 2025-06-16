Gardening expert issues warning about dangers of common landscaping decision: 'Something to keep in mind'

A gardening expert in the Boston area recently took to TikTok to share her best tips for edging gardening beds around a property — and the potential dangers of using one particular method.

"Plastic edging — if it cracks — can hurt dog paws," warned You Can Do It Gardening (@youshoulddoitgardening) in her video. "And also it just sometimes looks bad after a while."

"You have options for edging but if you choose something, commit because it can be a hassle to dismantle or re-do it if you change your mind later or want to expand an area. Something to keep in mind is "bleeding" of materials. If you use a natural edge you create and maintain either a shovel or some sort of edging tool and you have some sort of gravel or even mulch, it can be hard to contain. Anyone want to share lessons learned or other suggestions?"

Plastic edging is a common option for landscaping, often used to differentiate between turf and garden beds, but its short lifespan and aesthetic drawbacks make it more costly than it's worth. Plus, when it cracks, it can fragment into tinier pieces that are challenging to remove from soil.

With a decomposition rate of 100 to 1,000 years for the average plastic, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, once that edging chips away, it will stick around a yard long after the plastic gets ripped out. Plastic pollution accounts for 3.4% of all heat-trapping carbon pollution globally, so opting for alternatives when possible is crucial.

Instead, You Can Do It Gardening suggested going for stone edging or using a shovel to create a crisp edge between grass and garden beds, though the latter requires maintenance throughout the year.

"Something to keep in mind is 'bleeding' of materials," she explained in the caption. "If you use a natural edge you create and maintain either [with] a shovel or some sort of edging tool and you have some sort of gravel or even mulch, it can be hard to contain."

Some commenters also raised concerns about this strategy expanding their garden beds exponentially.

"Do you worry about your beds just getting bigger and bigger every year with a natural edge?" one commenter wondered.

One option could be adopting a more low-maintenance rewilded yard or natural lawn. This gardening technique uses native plants and wildflowers, and some homeowners replace their grass lawns with clover. The strategy can even remove the need for edging, depending on how much of the yard a homeowner chooses to rewild.

Since the plants are native to the climate they're inhabiting, they need less intervention from the homeowner to thrive, helping to reduce water bills. Plus, they attract pollinators, which can have overarching effects on the local ecosystem and support the global food supply.

For those not willing to commit to rewilding their full property, though, You Can Do It Gardening notes that the biggest benefit of natural edging is the flexibility it provides to make changes as needed, and her followers agree.

"I can change the shape when I want and it looks amazing!" one commenter said.

