Homeowner shares beautiful before-and-after photos of 5-year yard transformation: 'This is absolutely stunning'

One Connecticut homeowner spent five years turning their new yard from boring grass into a beautiful garden — and they shared their progress on r/NoLawns.

"We bought in 2020 and I've been creating garden spaces where lawn once reigned," said the original poster. "Lots of natives and pollinators — many grown from seed."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared a pile of photos showing their home from every angle, both before and after the transformation. Before, the grass was flat and uninterrupted, like many suburban lawns across America. Although it's traditional, it's expensive to water, tedious to mow, and it ultimately lacks character — not to mention any benefit for the environment.

After five years, though, the yard is unrecognizable. Generous garden beds overflow with hundreds of lush plants. New trees dot the yard with smaller plants circling their trunks. Abundant flowers and greenery are everywhere, including in the narrow space between the sidewalk and road, where it's so difficult to garden. There is still lawn, in between the well-defined beds, but it has been greatly reduced.

The original poster's yard clearly demonstrates the benefits of rewilding part of your yard and reducing lawn space. They have less to mow and water, their flowers attract pollinators, and their yard is now full of a beautiful variety.

Despite their progress, there were still kinks to work out.

"1. This is absolutely stunning," said a commenter. "2. Letting Ivy grow on the front of the structure, while gorgeous, is going to invite bugs and rodents into your house and slowly destroy the facade."

English ivy is notorious for this type of damage. The aggressive invasive plant spreads rapidly and is tough to get rid of.

"Yes, I keep ripping it down and it's aggressive," said the original poster. "I do love it but I need to put a protective trellis up or something."

