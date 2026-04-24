Homeowner reviews 1st winter with heat pump system in 2,400-square-foot home: 'We are super happy'

One homeowner offered a review after their first winter with a new heat pump system, sharing their experience in the r/heatpumps subreddit.

Last September, the original poster said they had a Jetson heat pump installed in their roughly 2,400 square foot home. While every contractor had different suggestions, with many recommending units with fossil-fuel-based backups, the OP wanted to move away from gas.

That led the OP to an all-electric heat pump model. While some online users worry that modern heat pumps alone can't keep up during the frigid months, the OP's testimony says otherwise.

"Now that we have weathered the winter, I can say we are super-happy with it!" the OP said.





Heating can account for 40% of your home's energy bill, and making the switch to a modern, highly efficient unit can be one of the smartest ways to fight rising utility prices.

If you're on the hunt for a new system, connect with EnergySage. Its free heat pump marketplace and energy experts can help you find the best heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with vetted installers.

The OP's unit was installed in only a day, and they have been happy with the value of their Jetson system.

Other homeowners in the comment section added their heat pump testimonials.

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"We're in PNW so we have similar temperatures," one wrote. "I installed a Mitsubishi … system and am very happy with it."

Another user who just installed their new unit also chimed in.

"It's been less than 24 hours, but we are already so happy with our Jetson system!" they added. "The temperature in our house is more even — it feels like a totally new house!"

Doing a quick search will show that these positive experiences are common. With rising energy rates across the U.S., more and more homeowners are seeing the bill-saving benefits of efficient upgrades.

To see how much ditching your outdated HVAC can save you, connect with EnergySage. But if you want to revamp your heating and cooling and are concerned about the upfront cost, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can reduce your energy costs by up to 50%. Palmetto's plans start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Plus, adding battery storage and solar panels to power your new electric HVAC can help you save even more. EnergySage can help you here, too. Its free tools make it easy to find the best solar panel system and installer based on your home and budget. By consulting with EnergySage, homeowners can see up to $10,000 in savings on installation costs.

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