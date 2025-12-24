Homeowner faces immediate criticism after ragging on extremely popular HVAC upgrade: 'The technology isn't the problem'

It can certainly be frustrating when you feel like your home isn't as energy-efficient as it could be. For one homeowner, they became upset when their heat pump was seemingly unable to keep up with their heating demands.

They took to r/homeowners in search of answers and to gauge the community's thoughts on heat pumps.

"Our two story is set at 70 degrees (on both units), and when I wake up it's 63 in the house," the original poster said. "It has been about 30 degrees outside lately. Is this normal?"

Instead of using a fuel source to generate heat, heat pumps move heat from one place to another using a refrigerant cycle. This can be significantly more efficient while also reducing your reliance on dirty fuels, such as gasoline and propane.





However, heat pumps should be installed with specific climate zones in mind. Selecting the right type of system and ensuring proper sizing to match local heating and cooling needs can make a huge difference.

When tuned to your regional climate, heat pumps and other upgraded HVAC systems can help you save up to 50% on heating costs — and reduce cooling costs in the summer.

Down in the comments section of the original post, many users were quick to establish some facts about heat pumps.

"It's no different from air conditioning," noted one commenter. "If your system is designed to be sufficient on an 85-degree day, it won't be able to keep up on a 100-degree day. The technology isn't the problem."

"That means it isn't sized right for your house," shared another user. "I use one in NW WI without any issue down to 10F. Then I switch to wood. I ripped out my gas central heat when I remodeled my home 6 years ago and haven't looked back."

