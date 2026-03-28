Frustrated homeowner tormented by neighbor constantly burning trash: 'I'm worried about my family's health'

"It also seeps into our house on bad nights."

Everyone catches a whiff of stinky trash once in a while, but probably not while it's on fire.

That smoky stench is what one Redditor has been dealing with for years, thanks to their neighbors burning trash at night. Their frustration with the situation was clear in their post on r/neighborsfromhell.

"I'm up with a baby at night now and have smelled it at 2am when I try to open a window," they explained. "It also seeps into our house on bad nights."

Apart from the unpleasant smell, there's no telling what the smoke is carrying into the air. The average bag of garbage contains plenty of plastic and other materials that emit unsafe fumes. These toxins aren't great for the planet's atmosphere, either.

"I'm worried about my family's health," the concerned parent added after asking the community for ideas on what to do. "Sick of so many nights being ruined by vile smoke."

As with many neighborly disputes, an honest conversation that addresses the needs of both parties is the best way to reach a solution. People who make energy-efficient upgrades to their homes or start new gardens often need to navigate neighborhood conflict this way.

Coming to an understanding might be trickier in the original poster's case. Their family is disliked around the neighborhood after a prior dispute with a neighbor who burned construction waste throughout the day, they explained.

Still, talking things out is always worth a try, no matter what's happened in the past. If a good-faith dialogue is truly not going anywhere, then it might be time to take further steps.

One option is to file a report with local officials, such as the fire department, since what's in the garbage might be illegal to burn. However, the local waste management service might take the issue more seriously, according to one commenter's advice.

Other folks suggested installing extra air filters throughout the house to reduce the damage from the smoke. Pinpointing which house it's coming from and getting video evidence would also help move things along, people urged.

"I'd call it in," another commenter warned. "Nothing as bad as plastic dioxins in the air."

"Make sure you make it clear you want a report written out," another affirmed.

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