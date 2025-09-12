Homeowner fears for safety after neighbor takes up concerning new habit: 'I feel like a prisoner in my own home'

A Redditor posted about how their neighbors have taken to burning their trash on their front lawn.

"It smokes up the entire neighborhood including my garage," they wrote, searching for help from the r/neighborsfromhell community.

"My biggest issue with any burning is my health," they added. "It causes my migraines to kick into full crippling gear and it also causes my Vestibular Migraines to activate which can cause me to lose my hearing temporarily. … I feel like a prisoner in my own home."

Anti-environmental actions such as burning trash should not be tolerated. Collective action in favor of sustainability is the only way toward a brighter future.

While more and more people are realizing the importance of climate-friendly home solutions — from installing solar panels to using heat pumps and installing native-plant lawns — it only takes one difficult or unaware neighbor to halt progress.

Perhaps the easiest way to combat such potentially flammable situations is to simply form a good relationship with your neighbors, so that any conflicts that might arise can get resolved — hopefully without significant environmental or property damage.

Commenters mostly encouraged the original poster to stand up for themselves.

"Call the fire department," a top response read. "You have the right to not inhale burning trash especially inside your own home."

"Yes call the fire department next time you whiff a puff of smoke," another user agreed. "One strong gust of wind could set his — and your house — on fire!"

A third Redditor encouraged alerting the relevant authorities.

"Turn him in to the fire department and the local solid waste authority," they said. "Burning garbage has been illegal [for] over 30 years in most jurisdictions."

