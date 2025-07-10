Homeowner sings praises of free solar service after almost getting 'suckered' by shady installer: 'Instrumental in saving me a load of money'

"The site is simple to use and saved me the hassle of being inundated with phone calls."

One homeowner's close call with a pushy solar salesman turned into a major victory, thanks to EnergySave's free comparison tool that helped them save thousands on their installation.

The homeowner shared their experience on reviews.io, explaining how they almost fell victim to an aggressive door-to-door solar rep. The salesperson was completing an install for a neighbor who had signed up for a Power Purchase Agreement when he approached them with his own pitch.

"EnergySage was instrumental in saving me a load of money after almost getting suckered into buying solar panels from a representative," the anonymous reviewer wrote.

Instead of rushing into a decision, the homeowner turned to EnergySage's free marketplace to compare multiple quotes and local installers. The platform allowed them to shop around without the typical hassle of endless phone calls, emails, and solicitations from different companies.

The results spoke for themselves. The homeowner ultimately secured some of the highest-rated solar panels with microinverters and critter guard protection for just over 25% less than the original company's quote.

"The site is simple to use and saved me the hassle of being inundated with phone calls and emails from a load of different interested installers," they explained.

EnergySage's free platform enabled them to compare costs and components across multiple quotes, all while evaluating panels, microinverters, and other components side by side. This transparent approach helped them to make an informed decision, rather than falling for any last-minute, high-pressure sales tactics.

There's no doubt about it: Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy costs, while also helping you reduce planet-overheating pollution, and EnergySage can help the average homeowner get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations.

Solar makes daily living easier by dramatically reducing monthly energy expenditures while helping communities become more resilient during extreme weather events. These systems, when paired with battery storage, keep homes powered during outages. Widespread solar adoption also reduces heat-trapping pollution, creating cleaner air for our communities.

EnergySage offers other valuable resources as well, including a mapping tool that shows the average cost of home solar panel systems on a state-by-state level, along with state-specific details on solar incentives available.

Taking advantage of solar incentives sooner rather than later could be worth thousands of dollars — Congress and President Donald Trump have set the Investment Tax Credit to end early, at the end of the year. While the fate of the ITC remains uncertain, EnergySage is working to make sure your home has the most cost-effective, planet-friendly energy possible.

Take one happy EnergySage user's word for it: "I cannot tout EnergySage enough and recommend them to anyone interested in a solar install."

