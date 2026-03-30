Off-grid homeowner shares honest review five months after installing DIY solar panel array

A homeowner took to Reddit to describe their experience with solar panels five months after installing their DIY system.

The original poster provided details and a photo of their solar panel setup that provides enough energy for a cabin and its necessary appliances.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"The system powers our small cabin, 800 sq ft, lights, fridge, tools, a small heat pump, basically everything," the OP wrote. "No grid power, just solar and [a] generator for backup if needed."

They said their system provides anywhere from 400 to nearly 800 kilowatt-hours of energy per month during the summer. It cost $10,000 to install.

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"That seems like a bargain," one commenter said.

Whether you're looking to reduce your electricity bill or go completely off-grid, TCD partner EnergySage has free information to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

While many people install solar to cut down on energy costs, panels are also a perfect way to make your home's energy more secure, as the OP figured out. As the U.S. sees a rising number of power outages due to aging grid infrastructure, an influx of energy-hungry data centers, and climate-change-related disasters, making your home more energy resilient is never a bad idea.

Luckily, EnergySage's advisors can help you find the best price for solar panels based on your home and budget. With its help, you could save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

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EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a solar panel system by state and gives you details on the government incentives in your area. Resources like this can help you lock in the best price possible for your next energy upgrade.

If you're looking to end your relationship with power companies and fully cut ties with the grid, it is a good idea to check out EnergySage's resources on whole-home battery backups.

Batteries are a good investment for homeowners looking to go off-grid because they store solar power during the day to use overnight when your panels are no longer generating energy.

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