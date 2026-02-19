Family forced to evacuate home after neglectful neighbor causes major hazard: 'That could have killed your family'

"So sorry you guys are dealing with this."

This family had to flee from an invisible, deadly threat leaking into their home.

A homeowner had to evacuate their townhouse unit after their neighbor's chimney leaked carbon monoxide into their home for weeks. Desperate for a solution, they asked Reddit for urgent advice.

"A chimney inspector came yesterday and saw that our neighbor's chimney runs against our wall where the CO has been the highest," they explained. "He noticed they have an unlined chimney."

The homeowner had their unit and all of their gas appliances — oven, dryer, furnace, and others — inspected to try to identify the source of carbon monoxide. One inspector identified the likely source: the neighboring unit's unlined chimney.

Both the neighbor and landlord have done little to remedy the mysterious carbon monoxide issue, despite the potential dangers. Feeling defeated, the homeowner wrote, "Now I truly don't know what to do."

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that comes from the burning of fuel. The gas is poisonous, and inhaling it can result in headaches, confusion, loss of consciousness, and even death.

A nightmare neighbor isn't uncommon, but this level of negligence could've been deadly. Not only do unlined chimneys pose a greater fire risk, but any cracks in the chute can lead to carbon monoxide leaks, per Chimney Solutions.

Whether they're refusing to fix a leaking chimney, slowing solar panel installation, or tearing up a native garden, neighbors, landlords, and HOAs can prevent homeowners from making safe and sustainable home upgrades. If you're struggling with a similar situation, don't give in — there are plenty of quick and easy home upgrades that can save you time and money.

Commenters urged the homeowner to contact the fire department and document everything for a lawyer.

"I'm a Fire Marshal," one user said. "If what you're saying is true I would probably label your neighbors' unit as Unfit For Human Habitation and condemn it."

Another commenter mentioned that "if your home is unsafe your landlord is legally required to house you at a hotel until such time as repairs are made."

"That could have killed your family. So sorry you guys are dealing with this. Fire Marshall. Lawyer next," a third Redditor recommended.

