After tearing up the basement and pouring new concrete, homeowner says rats found a way back in

After months of demolition, repairs, and what seemed like a hard-won victory, one homeowner says a rat infestation has returned to their basement anyway.

In a post to the subreddit r/pestcontrol, the homeowner described the monthslong ordeal, saying that the problem began in late 2023, when they discovered more than a dozen rats in the basement, including both live and dead ones.

They said they contacted multiple pest control companies and tried sealing every visible opening, but the rats kept appearing. Eventually, in the summer, they tore up their old basement washroom and found weak points in the brick wall mortar. Those were sealed, but the issue did not stop there.

According to the homeowner, the rats had also been tunneling beneath the floor where an old tub had been. After that was filled with new concrete, the animals later showed up through an exposed drain pipe. The pipe was capped, more concrete was poured, and the outside wall was waterproofed.

Then came a stretch of silence. The homeowner said months passed with no activity, and they finished remodeling the washroom, believing the infestation was finally over. But then, as they put it, the rats returned.

"We are absolutely shattered by this," they wrote. "Is it more likely they'd come up from the same area as before, or do we need to start from scratch and look everywhere? Tear it all down? Help us."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

A rat infestation is more than just upsetting. Rodents can damage wiring, insulation, drywall, and plumbing while also contaminating surfaces and stored belongings. That can mean expensive repairs, disrupted routines, and a lingering sense that the home no longer feels safe.

Stories like this also highlight how closely human spaces and wildlife now overlap. Rats are especially good at using conditions people create, including aging infrastructure, gaps in foundations, exposed drains, easy access to trash, and warm, sheltered indoor spaces. In other words, infestations are often tied at least in part to the built environment.

In this case, the homeowner already took many of the steps pest experts typically recommend: consulting professionals, identifying entry points, sealing compromised mortar, repairing flooring, capping drains, adding concrete, and waterproofing an exterior wall.

Commenters on the post offered probable causes of the returned infestation.

"I had a customer one time dealing with this. We ended up having a plumbing company scope all the drains and found a small crack/hole in a spot just outside of the home and they were tunneling into the crawl/basement," said one user.

"The most likely source in your situation is a sewer or drain line defect near the old washroom," another wrote. They went on to suggest "tracking powder or flour boards" to show if and where they are moving, as well as a "motion camera aimed at the bathroom or drain areas" to show the exact entry point.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.