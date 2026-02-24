Off-grid homeowners reveal what it really takes to cut ties with utility companies: 'What's been the hardest part …?'

"We run all electric appliances. No connection to the grid."

For some, the idea of taking their home off-grid is nothing more than a pipe dream. But by taking advantage of solar energy, it might be closer to reality than you might think.

One Redditor took to the r/solar community in search of effective home setups that demonstrated true off-grid living.

"Curious how many folks here are fully off-grid — no grid tie, no generator backup," the original poster wrote.

As energy prices continue to soar, going solar can be one of the best ways to save money on home energy. With the ability to create your own energy and decrease your reliance on the grid, you can power your home for less.

"Would love to see real setups — battery brand, kWh capacity, inverter type, daily kWh use," added the Redditor. "What's been the hardest part of staying 100% solar?"

Down in the comments section, a few users were able to provide answers.

"The hardest part of staying 100% solar is winter," wrote one commenter.

This sentiment was shared by a few other users.

"I live off grid, but it's very rare to have no generator," another commenter noted. "Most systems need it to get through the winter months."

However, another user from Alabama revealed that the off-grid lifestyle was possible in certain locations.

"Our family transitioned from a traditional house to a 100% [off-grid] house last year," they wrote. "Our family of 4 lives comfortably in our home. We have 36 panels, 2 batteries and an inverter. We run all electric appliances. No connection to the grid."

As several users in the original post's comment section suggested, true off-grid living is achievable in the right situation. Adding battery storage to solar setups is not only essential for going off-grid, but it also protects grid-connected homes during outages and saves homeowners money on energy bills.

