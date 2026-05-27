Homeowner leaves porch open for feral cat and wakes to 2 young raccoons taking over cat tower

"No advice needed. You now have two pet raccoons."

A homeowner trying to do something kind for a feral cat ended up with a very different set of overnight guests: two young raccoons on a patio cat tower, and refusing to leave.

In a Reddit post describing the surprise encounter, the homeowner said they had left the screened porch accessible overnight to give a feral cat they feed a sheltered place to stay.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



By morning, the scene had changed. The person found toppled potted plants, raccoon droppings on the porch sofa, and "these two adorable young raccoons" sitting atop the patio cat tower on the porch, which they use as a catio for indoor cats.

The homeowner said they opened the outer door again in hopes the raccoons might leave on their own; the animals instead seemed to get even more comfortable, deciding the tower was "way too comfortable to leave" and "happily snoozing on and off all day."

As cute as the situation may sound, close contact between people, pets, and wild animals can quickly become risky. Raccoons can carry parasites and diseases, and even young animals may scratch or bite if they feel cornered.

Feeding outdoor animals, leaving access points open, and maintaining soft, sheltered lounging spots can unintentionally invite wildlife into human spaces. In neighborhoods where natural habitat is fragmented, raccoons have become especially skilled at using porches, attics, sheds, and pet areas as substitute shelter.

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If the raccoons appear injured, unusually weak, or unwilling to leave after dark, contacting local animal control or a licensed wildlife rehabilitator is the better move.

"How do I convince them to leave without getting myself or them injured?" the poster asked. "I'm worried about them further destroying things tonight when fireworks start going off around the neighborhood."

The photos of these two seemingly healthy raccoons, along with the OP's predicament, left commenters with plenty to say.

"No advice needed. You now have two pet raccoons," one joked.

"Leave the door open overnight. Don't put out any food so they have to go find it elsewhere," another advised. "Hopefully they will leave."

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