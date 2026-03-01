Heat pump owners clap back after frustrated homeowner bashes next-gen HVACs: 'Someone failed to do some research'

The problem might have stemmed from an unrelated issue.

Heat pumps are an energy-efficient solution for heating houses even in frigid temperatures, but they need to be installed properly to work.

One homeowner took to Reddit to share their frustrations that their heat pump's performance faltered when temperatures dipped below freezing.

But, as many commenters pointed out, the issue was likely not with the heat pump itself. Instead, the unit could have been improperly installed, or there could have been a problem with the backup heating system.

Heat pumps work like reverse refrigerators, extracting heat from outdoor air and bringing it indoors. In the summer, they extract heat from inside houses and move it outside.





This process requires far less energy than traditional heating systems, making heat pumps a money-saving solution for soaring home energy costs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Staying warm this winter doesn't have to mean bundling up inside. Efficient HVAC solutions like heat pumps can help you save on energy bills while keeping your home toasty.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99/month, letting you start saving right away. Plus, you can rest easy knowing that you're protected against the sort of issues the Redditor experienced, since the program includes 12 years of free maintenance.

To drive utility costs even lower, consider pairing your electric appliances with solar panels. TCD's partner EnergySage can help you find a solar system and installer to suit your home and budget, offering up to $10,000 in savings on installations.

You can also take the savings a step further by installing the free Palmetto Home app, which lets you complete challenges to unlock up to $5,000 to spend on home upgrades.

Understanding the types of mistakes you might encounter during heat pump installation can help you protect yourself against common criticisms of the systems. For example, the Redditor suggested that the heat pump was incapable of warming their house, when the problem might have stemmed from an unrelated issue.

"Whenever it gets under 32 degrees the thing struggles massively," the homeowner wrote. "It constantly goes into defrost mode, pumping freezing cold air throughout the entire house."

Commenters were quick to note that there was likely a flaw with the system's auxiliary heat strips — a backup heating solution meant to keep houses warm when the system can't pull enough heat from the outside on its own.

As one user put it, "Someone failed to do some research."

