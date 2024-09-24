Home cook blows minds with snack-making method: 'I just love them'

Craving a crunchy snack that won't hurt your wallet? A savvy Redditor shared a brilliant money-saving hack that's taking the r/Frugal community by storm.

The user posted a photo of a plate piled with golden, crispy homemade tortilla chips, captioning it: "I felt like I deserved a treat today and I was craving a crunchy snack. Instead of buying, I made some chips with tortillas I had in the freezer. Free snacks!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This thrifty foodie transformed ordinary frozen tortillas into a mouthwatering snack by baking them in the oven. The result is a plate of perfectly toasted chips that look just as tempting as anything from a bag at the store.

Using ingredients already on hand cuts down on unnecessary spending and packaging waste. Plus, you're in control of the ingredients, so you can skip the preservatives often found in store-bought chips.

Making your own snacks at home leads to significant savings over time. A bag of tortilla chips typically costs around $3-$5, while a pack of tortillas runs about $2-$3 and can yield multiple batches of homemade chips. That means more money in your pocket and less waste in the trash.

Speaking of waste, this DIY approach keeps single-use plastic bags out of landfills. When we cut down on packaging, we're taking a small but meaningful step to reduce our environmental impact. It's a tasty way to chip in for the planet.

The Reddit community was quick to praise this resourceful snacker.

"Homemade tortilla chips are soooo decadent," one commenter gushed. "I just love them."

Another user offered a clever suggestion for leftovers: "And if you have a whole bunch left over, you can save them to make chilaquiles."

For those with a sweet tooth, one Redditor shared a delicious twist: "Do this all the time for the kiddos. Add sugar and cinnamon [and thank] me later."

