Gardener shares money-saving hack using common kitchen scraps: 'Doing this ASAP'

There's more to keeping houseplants alive than keeping the plants watered. Plants also need nutrients to grow and develop.

One TikToker, Lexi Carper (@lexicarper), shared how she makes her own fertilizer at home to revive her withering plants.

The scoop

"I've had this prayer plant for a while, and she is just not doing too hot," Carper explains. "I'm going to hit her with a super nutrient-dense fertilizer when I water her today."

All you need is some coffee grounds, banana peels, and eggshells — all common breakfast items — and a few hours to let the concoction marinate.

To make the fertilizer, put some used coffee grounds and chopped-up banana peel in a jar. Fill the jar up with water and let it sit in the sun for at least five hours.

In the meantime, finely crush up some eggshells. Carper shows how to do this using a Ziploc bag and a rolling pin.

Throw the eggshells in the bag, seal it, and carefully roll over the bag with the rolling pin to get the shells as finely crushed as possible. You can also use a coffee grinder to produce fine eggshell dust.

Carper warns that if you are adding the eggshells to plants outdoors or where animals could get into it, clean the eggshells of any egg remnants to avoid attracting animals.

After letting the concoction sit for at least five hours, strain the mixture, removing the coffee grounds and chopped banana peels. You should be left with a dark-colored liquid.

Add the eggshell dust to the base of your plants and water your plants with the liquid fertilizer you just made. Carper uses anywhere from half a cup to 1 cup of water for her plants, depending on the plant size.

How it's helping

The primary nutrients, also known as macronutrients, that plants need include carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorus, and potassium, per Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Important secondary nutrients include calcium, magnesium, and sulfur.

This homemade organic fertilizer provides a few of these essential nutrients to help plants grow.

Used coffee grounds are rich in nitrogen and also provide potassium, magnesium, and calcium, according to The Sill. Bananas are loaded with potassium, which helps strengthen plant stems, per The Spruce, while keeping aphids at bay. Eggshells provide a calcium boost, which helps plants build strong cell walls and membranes that protect against pathogens.

This homemade fertilizer is easy to make at home and can help home gardeners save money on store-bought fertilizers. It's an inexpensive way to grow healthier plants using things you likely already have at home.

Gardening and growing your own food at home is extra fun when you can see the fruits of your labor, measured by strong, healthy, and bountiful crops.

Studies have found that gardening improves mental health and encourages a healthier diet, which is easier when you grow your own food.

Store-bought produce is usually mass-produced and globally shipped, accumulating a high carbon footprint by the time it reaches your kitchen. Homegrown produce tends to be higher quality and better-tasting, and you know exactly what went into growing the food you eat.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to try this at home.

"Genius. Doing this ASAP," one user wrote.

"Great idea thanks for sharing. Definitely will try this soon," another commenter said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.