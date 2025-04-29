Mom shares money-saving method for making dish soap at home with simple ingredients: 'This is genius'

"I need to try this!"

You have a dishwasher full of dirty dishes, but you forgot to grab more dishwashing detergent at the store. Fortunately, you can make your own dishwashing soap with ingredients you may already have at home.

One TikTok mom, Deanna Worthley (@deannaworthley), shows just how, with four simple ingredients.

The scoop

All you need is equal parts food-grade washing soda, baking soda, and coarse sea salt, as well as a quarter part citric acid — well-incorporated in a container or jar.

In her TikTok video, Deanna replenished her dishwashing soap supply, which she kept in her 138-ounce glass jar. The following recipe resulted in enough soap powder to fill just over half the jar: 3 cups washing soda, 3 cups baking soda, 3 cups coarse sea salt, and ¾ cup citric acid. She uses one to two tablespoons of powder per load in the dishwasher pod compartment.

"We run our dishwasher probably every single night," she said. The previous soap batch lasted her and her family five to six months.

How it's helping

If your household uses the dishwasher frequently, you may run through store-bought dishwasher pods rather quickly, which can become a costly household expense.

This DIY dishwashing soap recipe makes enough soap to last you months. The best part is, you may already have these ingredients at home. So, if you're in a pinch, you can make a small batch to take care of the dirty load in your dishwasher.

These ingredients can also be used to make other natural cleaning products, such as a drain cleaner or wooden cutting board sanitizer.

On top of saving money on popular cleaning products, DIY cleaning hacks show that you can still achieve the same level of cleanliness as with store-bought cleaning products — without the harmful ingredients found in the latter.

Making your own cleaning products also helps reduce the amount of plastic waste your household produces, as you're no longer purchasing single-use products but you're buying ingredients in bulk.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to try this DIY cleaning hack, anticipating great savings on a household necessity while actively reducing the amount of plastic garbage their households produce.

"I need to try this!! Dishwasher pods can get so expensive and we go through them so fast!" one commenter said.

Deanna replied: "Yesss try it!! Cost wise it was a win for us but also so nice to know it doesn't have toxic chemicals and less microplastics."

"Omg I've never thought to do this but this is genius!" another user commented.

