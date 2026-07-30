A homegrown loofah took 3rd at the county fair, behind a sweet potato: 'Can you shower with that?'

"Did not know you could even grow a loofah, thought they were always sea sponges lol."

A county fair ribbon usually goes to a giant pumpkin or a beautiful tomato. For one Reddit user, however, one of the standout entries was a homegrown loofah.

What happened?

The entry appeared in the fair's "Any other vegetable or non-tree fruit" category. In a post on Reddit, the original poster wrote, "My loofah took 3rd place at the County Fair. Winner was a sweet potato."

The comment section quickly turned playful.

One commenter joked, "But can you shower with a sweet potato? No."

After someone asked about second place, the original poster replied, "Second was an ornamental corn and fourth was a rhubarb!"

Why does it matter?

Many people might not know that loofahs come from plants.

One Redditor expressed, "did not know you could even grow a loofah, thought they were always sea sponges lol."

Because loofahs come from a gourd that grows on a vine, gardeners can produce a natural bath scrubber at home instead of purchasing a synthetic version. Plastic loofahs can in some cases be a culprit for shedding microplastics.

That kind of gardening can bring real consumer benefits. Growing food at home can help households save money on produce, especially at the height of harvest season. Many gardeners say fruits and vegetables picked fresh simply taste better than store-bought versions shipped long distances.

Gardening also gets people moving, encourages time outdoors, and can support mental health by reducing stress and creating a rewarding routine. Even growing something unique like a loofah can make a garden feel more productive and fun.

What can I do?

Herbs, lettuce, peppers, and tomatoes may be easy choices for getting started with growing your own food.

If you want to try loofah specifically, be prepared for a long growing season, and make plenty of vertical space. The plants grow on vines, and the gourds need time to mature and dry so the fibrous interior can be used.

Even a small garden can cut grocery costs and turn spare time outdoors into something restorative. Seed swaps and gardening groups can also make the hobby more social.

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