Homebuyer searches for legal advice after discovering $30,000 contract attached to home: 'Should I sue?'

"Do you have an attorney? You need one."

Buying a home is complicated, but buying one with an unknown solar panel contract adds even more complexity.

A homebuyer took to Reddit after discovering a house they were just 10 days away from closing on had an undisclosed $31,000 solar lease. They were stunned, and they turned to r/RealEstate for advice.

It is vital to understand the difference between owning and leasing solar panels. Owning typically delivers the largest long-term savings, but it also usually requires the highest upfront investment. With a lease, a third party owns, maintains, and installs the panels on the property. Homeowners usually pay a monthly charge, but they reduce their energy bills and avoid steep installation costs.

According to the original poster, the seller was not easy to deal with throughout the process.

"Should I sue the seller for ... fraud and ask the seller to compensate our aid due to this ordeal?" they asked. Many commenters suggested that they talk the situation over with legal counsel.

"Do you have an attorney?" one wrote. "You need one."

After reading through the advice on the post, the OP decided not to take the issue to court.

"It will be a lot of hassle for us," they said. "It's not worth it."

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Ultimately, they decided to ask the seller to personally pay off the lease before fully committing to the property. If the seller agreed, the homebuyer might have lucked into a free array of money-saving solar panels.

If you're interested in learning how solar panels can reduce your energy bills, TCD partner EnergySage can help. Customers who consult EnergySage can save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills, protect yourself from rising energy prices, and reduce your polluting impact. Pairing the technology with batteries also helps make your home energy resilient during blackouts.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To save even more on your monthly energy bills, you can pair energy-efficient appliances, such as heat pumps and induction stoves, with solar panels. Mitsubishi helps homeowners find the right heating and cooling system for their home and budget.

Meanwhile, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades with the free Palmetto Home app. All you need to do is complete simple challenges, such as reducing your home's energy usage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.