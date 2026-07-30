Homebuyer was told a failing AC got a '$450 retrofit,' then HVAC pros flagged the sealant

Buyers can ask for the service invoice, the technician's notes, and the exact refrigerant used.

Buying a home is stressful enough without a mystery repair hanging over the deal.

One prospective buyer turned to Reddit's r/hvacadvice after an upstairs AC unit stopped cooling during the inspection window — and the seller claimed a licensed technician had recharged the system with a "more modern refrigerant" for just $450.

What happened?

Seeking a reality check, the buyer explained in a Reddit post that the home was still in its inspection window when the AC quit cooling.

They wanted to know if the seller's repair story added up and sought advice from the community's professionals and experts.

The seller's claim centered on a suspiciously inexpensive $450 service visit.

An HVAC professional supposedly checked the upstairs system for leaks and found none, evacuated it, added dye and sealant, and refilled it with a "more modern refrigerant."

That explanation was the seller's response to the buyer, after the latter pointed out that the AC had worked at the showing and then stopped cooling.

Skeptical that a true R-22 conversion would cost so little, the buyer polled Reddit users.

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"Does it seem plausible that an HVAC tech converted an R-22 system to a modern refrigerant for $450, and should I be worried about what was really done?" they asked.

Why does it matter?

Older R-22 equipment can be especially difficult to deal with because servicing aging systems is often more expensive, and quick-fix solutions may not address the underlying issue.

Sealants can also complicate future service, which is why commenters treated that detail as a warning sign rather than a reassurance.

If replacement does become necessary, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems while also providing both heating and cooling.

For homeowners, that can translate into tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings on utility bills, and EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help compare options.

For smaller spaces or more targeted comfort, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point.

Its targeted heating and cooling setup can be installed in under an hour, which may appeal to homeowners seeking a faster, more focused solution.

What can homebuyers do about it?

Buyers can ask for the service invoice, the technician's notes, and the exact refrigerant used, then bring in an independent HVAC professional before closing to verify whether the repair was legitimate.

If the unit needs a real fix — or full replacement — buyers may be able to request a credit, a price reduction, or a seller-funded repair before the sale is final.

For broader energy savings, EnergySage offers a free solar quotes comparison tool for homebuyers and homeowners alike.

And if a failing AC pushes you toward a full HVAC upgrade, it may be worth visiting EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace to compare efficient systems that can reduce energy use over time.

As for the seller's assurances, Reddit users were skeptical.

"For $450 they did not do a proper refrigerant retrofit. Adding sealant is a red flag — many techs refuse to work on a system that has had stop-leak run through it," a commenter warned.

"Get your own inspection before closing," they added.

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