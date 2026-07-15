Heat pump blows hot air, and homeowner wonders if bad wiring, not age, is the real culprit

They described obvious wear in the wiring and a heavily rusted box on the compressor that may hold splices or other connections.

When an aging heat pump starts blowing hot air in the middle of cooling season, a homeowner can find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place.

How to proceed was at the center of one homeowner's request for help on the r/hvacadvice subreddit as they considered a full replacement versus a potential Band-Aid fix.

What's happening?

According to the user, the setup included an original GE air handler alongside a Trane Heritage 10 heat pump condenser that used R-22 refrigerant. The air handler was about 50 years old, and the compressor was around 25 years old.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The issue showed up only in cooling mode, as the system still heated as expected. They also described obvious wear in the wiring and a heavily rusted box on the compressor that may hold splices or other connections.

The advice they received was split, with one technician saying they could replace the wiring, while others urged a full-system replacement.

In some cases, damaged wiring, control issues, or switching components can cause a unit to operate in the wrong mode, though the age of this system and its use of R-22 made any repair decision more complicated.

In an update, the poster revealed that wiring was indeed the culprit after a tech got to the bottom of it. They made a temporary fix to allow cooling.

Still, the next move wasn't immediately clear, as some of the community and techs suggested a full-on replacement.

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Why does it matter?

Upgrading to a new unit might not be the worst thing for the original poster. Modern heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and provide both heating and cooling.

That can translate to lower monthly utility bills along with access to tax credits, rebates, and long-term savings. Homeowners comparing upgrade options can use EnergySage's heat pump marketplace to review options.

But replacing wiring instead of an entire HVAC system can mean the difference between a modest repair bill and spending many thousands of dollars.

Visibly deteriorated wiring and a rusted electrical box can also pose safety risks. The OP's setup dated back to the early 2000s, showing that they were early to the heat pump movement.

For those who do not need a whole-home replacement, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at low price points. It is a targeted heating and cooling option that can be installed in under an hour.

What can I do?

If your system is showing similar symptoms, asking for a written second opinion focused on diagnosis rather than replacement can clarify the issue.

A licensed HVAC professional should be able to inspect thermostat wiring, outdoor disconnects, control boards, and other electrical components and explain whether a repair would meaningfully extend the system's life.

At the same time, older equipment can be expensive to maintain, so it is reasonable to ask for repair and replace estimates. That can help homeowners compare the pluses and minuses. If the verdict is a new unit, EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help ensure you get the best deal.

If a larger home energy overhaul is on the table, too, EnergySage offers a free solar quote comparison tool for homeowners interested in slashing their energy bills. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar purchase and installation.

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