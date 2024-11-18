Home expert breaks down common pitfalls and 'surprising savings' after installing rooftop solar — here's what you need to know

"I love cranking up the AC when it's hot outside and not worrying about my electric bill going up."

Some people still experience some initial sticker shock when they consider installing solar panels on their homes.

However, homeowners who have already gone solar have been sharing their experiences and are totally impressed with their savings and energy generation capabilities.

For example, Reed from Smart Home Solver (@SmartHomeSolver) explained on his YouTube channel how his electric bill has been $0 for the past two years. He also discovered "surprising savings" he never even knew existed.

In his video, Reed breaks down the costs and details of the solar setup on his Arizona home. He has been very pleased with his solar investment because it has allowed him to save money while generating more energy than he uses per year.

However, he honestly assesses the pros and cons of how solar works through his local energy company.

One concern is energy-demand charges during peak summer times. He overcomes this by using Tesla Powerwalls and battery backups. Reed also mentions the monthly connection fee, which is eliminated by selling energy back to the grid.

Reed also shared that his solar setup is essentially paying the cost of driving an electric vehicle. He estimates this surprising benefit will make him break even on his solar panel investment within 10 years.

At the end of his video, Reed concludes that solar-powering his home is worth it.

"I love cranking up the AC when it's hot outside and not worrying about my electric bill going up," he said.

Reed also said: "We like the peace of mind of not having to rely on the grid."



According to Forbes' estimates, rooftop solar can save you up to $33,000 over the lifetime of your panels.

With all these details in mind, it's clear that embracing solar energy is one of the best ways to lower your monthly energy bills and simultaneously reduce planet-overheating pollution.

