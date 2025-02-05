Expert debunks the 'biggest myth' about bill-slashing solar panels — this is what people are getting wrong

"Truly, as long as your system is turned on and operating the right way at that moment, chances are it's going to stay that way."

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to save money on energy bills and reduce your home's carbon output, but some people worry about the hidden costs of going solar.

An expert from the clean energy marketplace EnergySage set the record straight about the upkeep required for rooftop solar panels.

The scoop

In a clip uploaded to EnergySage's Instagram account (@energysage_official), a spokesperson debunked the "biggest myth" about home solar systems: that they need tons of maintenance to work properly.

"It's just set it and forget it," the company representative said in the video.

"Truly, as long as your system is turned on and operating the right way at that moment, chances are it's going to stay that way," they added.

How it's helping

With how hectic most people's schedules are, no one wants another chore to worry about. Luckily, you won't have to fork over your hard-earned cash or deal with the hassle of calling contractors for solar panel maintenance.

Plus, installing solar panels can save you even more on electric bills. According to EnergySage, the average homeowner in the U.S. will save around $50,000 on energy bills over their solar system's lifetime.

The federal solar tax credit offered through the Inflation Reduction Act makes going solar even cheaper. Homeowners and businesses can claim 30% of solar system costs on their taxes, with no income limits. Some states offer additional rebates and incentives.

However, IRA tax breaks may not be around forever, as President Donald Trump has threatened to repeal the law several times. Major changes would require an act of Congress, but it's worth claiming the potentially thousands of dollars in incentives while they're still available.

If you want more information about home solar systems, consider exploring EnergySage's free tools to compare quotes from prescreened installers and calculate how much you could save on your energy bill.

What people are saying

In the r/solar subreddit, one would-be solar owner asked about the maintenance costs for solar, and many users said they spent little, if any, money on upkeep.

"I've had solar on my roof since 2014. I haven't spent a penny on maintenance," one person said. "I had one service issue - a single SolarEdge power optimizer failed. I didn't even notice, but my installer flagged it, and came to replace it at no cost to me."

"Cleaning is going to be the only maintenance you as the homeowner should have to worry about, use a hose when the panels are cold to wash them off dirt, build up etc," another shared.

Another happy solar owner said: "Zero maintenance. Easiest no brainer purchase I have made in the past five years."

Another happy solar owner said: "Zero maintenance. Easiest no brainer purchase I have made in the past five years."