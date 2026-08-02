El Niño may quiet part of hurricane season, but US homeowners remain prepared for outages

Close to half of Americans live in areas at serious risk of electricity supply shortfalls.

Atlantic hurricane season may look a little calmer during El Niño years, but that does not necessarily mean the lights are more likely to stay on.

As pv magazine USA reported, shifting weather patterns are changing where grid stress shows up — and pushing more homeowners to think of solar, batteries, and backup power as protection, not just money-saving upgrades.

What's happening?

According to Jim Dawe, senior vice president of home energy at Generac, El Niño may tamp down some Atlantic storm activity while raising the odds of other hazards, including winter flooding, major convective storms, and cold-season tornadoes in the Southeast, as well as stronger storm activity and outages in the West.

"These patterns reinforce an important reality: no two regions face the same weather threats, and resilience solutions should reflect local conditions," Dawe said, according to pv magazine.

Reliability concerns extend beyond any single storm season. According to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's 2025 Long-Term Reliability Assessment, close to half of Americans live in areas at serious risk of electricity supply shortfalls in the next five years.

At the same time, utilities spend more than $10 billion annually replacing transmission lines, and much of that cost is passed on to customers through higher rates, according to research cited from the Brattle Group.

Why does it matter?

Electricity now underpins work-from-home setups, heating and cooling, internet service, connected devices, electric vehicles, and many other day-to-day essentials. When outages last more than a few hours and stretch into multiple days, the financial and practical consequences can add up quickly.

A home battery can provide value even when the grid is working normally by saving solar power for later use, helping households avoid pricier evening electricity and get more from their panels. It can also keep critical appliances and devices running through shorter outages.

By cutting a home's demand during peak periods, these systems can also reduce strain on the wider grid, giving utilities another way to manage stress while offering homeowners more control over reliability and energy costs.

What's being done?

Rather than relying on a single technology, more homeowners are moving toward combined home energy systems. In these setups, solar panels reduce daytime electricity costs, batteries handle overnight use and brief outages, and standby generators take over during longer blackouts caused by storms or other disruptions.

Dawe said homeowners are increasingly treating these technologies as pieces of one adaptable system, pv magazine reported. Batteries can fill the space between immediate backup and long-duration resilience, while smart controls decide when to use stored solar power, pull electricity from the grid, or hold energy in reserve for an outage.

Homeowners do not have to buy everything at once, and installers can design systems around local risks — such as flooding, winter weather, or high peak rates — while leaving room for future upgrades like a battery, smart panel, or generator.

"Homeowners don't need every technology on day one to benefit from a more resilient energy system," Dawe said.

"The focus is no longer just on generating or storing electricity; it's on creating a flexible, resilient energy strategy that helps manage costs, maintain comfort, and keep critical systems operating regardless of grid conditions."

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