EV owner breaks down the pitfalls of DIY home charger installations: 'They weren't using the proper wiring ... and the outlets were melting'

When it comes to charging an electric vehicle, doing so at home saves time and money. But making sure the charger is installed correctly will not only keep your bills down, but it could also keep you and your home safe.

The scoop

On an episode of his YouTube show State of Charge (@StateOfChargeWithTomMoloughney), EV charging expert Tom Moloughney discusses how to avoid common pitfalls of home charging.

Some of the biggest problems occur, Moloughney says, when people without proper experience try to install chargers themselves. In an attempt to save money, they may instead cut some dangerous corners.

"What I saw happening is, people were installing these budget outlets," Moloughney says. "They weren't using the proper wiring … and the outlets were melting. The wires were disconnecting. And there were even small fires in some instances."

Instead, he stresses, it's vital for people to choose an experienced, trusted contractor. Qmerit can help make that happen by providing homeowners with free estimates for Level 2 charger installations.

How it's helping

When people switch to EVs, they're making a choice to ditch tailpipe pollution and fossil fuels and to embrace a cleaner future.

They can also commit to cheaper annual driving costs, as EVs don't require oil changes or gas-station fill-ups. Charging at home can really ramp up those savings, with drivers usually spending hundreds less per year than they would at public charging stations.

Those who want to make their EV experience even cleaner could also consider installing solar panels, which lessen reliance on the grid and can bring electricity costs down to nearly nothing. If you are thinking about solar, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from local, verified installers and to save thousands of dollars.

What everyone's saying

"Choosing the right electrical contractor to install your electric vehicle charging equipment can make the difference between having many trouble-free years of EV charging, and living with a potential safety hazard," Moloughney says.

That's where Qmerit comes in. Moloughney sings the company's praises throughout the video, pointing out that by answering a few questions about your electrical panel, you'll quickly receive estimates and get connected with qualified professionals who can install your new charger.

Several commenters backed up Moloughney's claims and sang the praises of their home charging stations that were installed through Qmerit.

"Their local contractor for us was not only the most knowledgeable of all the ones I spoke to, their quote was also the lowest," one commenter wrote.

