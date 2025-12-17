Homeowner disturbed by neighbor's repeated disgusting behavior: 'That's 100% a health hazard'

A Reddit post from r/NeighborsFromHell is sparking disbelief — and a flood of concern — after one California renter described an alarming situation unfolding just steps from their back door.

The Anaheim resident said their longtime next-door neighbor had begun relieving himself in buckets and dumping the waste along the shared fence line, causing powerful odors and posing serious health risks.

The original post quickly took off as readers reacted to their dilemma. After 15 years in the same four-unit building, the poster wrote that the family next door — particularly the elderly patriarch living in a makeshift backyard "man cave" — had allowed the situation to escalate to the point where human waste was reportedly seeping into the soil on both sides of the fence. Unsure what to do, the poster asked whether installing cameras would help document the behavior for authorities.

The OP later updated that Adult Protective Services had been contacted for a welfare check, describing the decision as the "kindest way" to intervene without endangering the rest of the family. Commenters overwhelmingly called the situation unsafe, with one writing: "That's 100% a health hazard."

Beyond the shock factor, the story highlights a growing challenge: Difficult neighbors can directly undermine residents' ability to maintain healthy, sustainable homes.

Many climate-friendly upgrades — from installing safer outdoor spaces to setting up composting systems or water-efficient gardens — depend on living next to people who respect shared environments. When that breaks down, as readers noted, problems like soil contamination, pest attraction, and disease risk can spread quickly.





Several commenters encouraged the OP to document conditions and contact local agencies. Solutions such as community health departments, code enforcement offices, and adult services programs exist to address situations exactly like this, protecting both vulnerable individuals and the neighbors affected by them.

Reactions in the thread ranged from concerned to incredulous.

"Nobody wants disease ridden poo in their neighborhood," one commenter said. Another wrote, "The Health Dept will probably respond the fastest and have teeth to stop this." A third simply added: "Report it TODAY!"

