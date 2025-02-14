New homeowner stunned by response after asking HOA for landscaping rules: 'That feels bad to me'

"They should set the rules and I'll be in compliance."

One homeowner went to Reddit for advice after their first introduction to the homeowners association lifestyle.

"Should I submit a landscaping plan for approval?" asked the apprehensive homeowner.

According to them, their HOA didn't seem prepared for the first residents to move in. "My HOA is brand-new," they said. "It has no regulations around landscaping in the docs yet."

The original poster was excited to get started on landscaping and had detailed plans. "I want to do xeriscape, with some shrubbery and a tree, but no grass," they said. "I have it all planned out."

So far so good, but HOAs are known for banning personalized landscaping — even when it's money-saving and good for the environment, like xeriscaping.

To make sure their plan was allowed, the original poster contacted their HOA, and they were surprised by the response.

"I asked them if there are any rules (over email) and they said I should submit my plan for approval," they said. "That feels bad to me. They should set the rules and I'll be in compliance. But approval? They can just do whatever they want in real time? No no no, that's not a fair shake."

They finished by asking the Reddit community for advice.

One commenter came back with grim news. "The ugly secret is that if it's a brand new development, then the developer is still in control of the HOA," they said. "And the only goal of the developer is to sell the homes for as much as possible. He wants the homeowner to make the lot visually pleasing to him, or more exactly to the typical homebuyer. … Depending on what state and municipality you live in, xeriscaping may be common and acceptable, or he may try to force you to install a lawn."

Lawns are just about the most expensive and time-consuming landscaping you can have. They guzzle water, need frequent mowing, and tend to get weeds unless you apply herbicide. All of that is difficult, expensive, and bad for the environment. Almost any natural lawn alternative is better.

There is hope, however. "You can revisit the issue [when] the HOA is turned over to homeowners," said another commenter.

There's also the option of working with the system to change the HOA's bylaws.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.