Homeowner frustrated over HOA's response to mysterious puddle in middle of road: 'In my mind it's an emergency'

A Reddit post from the r/f***HOA community has struck a nerve with frustrated homeowners across the country. In the post, a resident vents about a growing water leak in the middle of their neighborhood road — and the maddening lack of urgency from their HOA.

"About 10 days ago I noticed I had lost water pressure ... by now there's a puddle in the road," the homeowner wrote. "It's turning into a swamp. In my mind it's an emergency. What are they waiting for? Does the road have to collapse?"

Despite calls to both the city and their HOA management company, the issue dragged on for days with little action. The city eventually discovered the leak and cut off the water to one condo.

But that wasn't the end — the leak continued, affecting a disabled, elderly homeowner who couldn't afford repairs. Neighbors are now pooling money to help him, while the HOA has yet to intervene.

This kind of infrastructure neglect is becoming increasingly familiar to many Americans. HOAs around the country have been caught either controlling or outright ignoring essential utility issues — from banning drought-resistant landscaping to dragging their feet on repairs like this one.

Not only does this mismanagement drive up costs for residents and cause lasting damage to property, but it can also endanger vulnerable neighbors and waste precious resources.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Water leaks like this one can ruin roads, flood ecosystems with pollutants, and harm surrounding wildlife. And the longer they're ignored, the more expensive and destructive they become. HOAs are often sitting on reserves of community funds, but without transparency or homeowner input, those funds go untapped — even during emergencies.

"I still don't know who the board members are," the Redditor added. "The management company should have swooped in and taken care of all this."

If your HOA is blocking access to eco-friendly improvements or neglecting essential maintenance, you may not be powerless. Take actionable steps to work with your HOA to change outdated or harmful policies.

In the meantime, other Redditors were quick to empathize.

One commented, "I will never ever live with an HOA situation. I feel sorry for anyone who does."

"Yikes," another wrote.

A third summed it up bluntly: "Take pictures. Contact lawyers. Fight these muppets."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



