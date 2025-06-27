Homeowner in disbelief after HOA neglects major issue: 'There's nothing I can do about it'

"The fallout from this has already sent me to the ER once in the last week."

Homeowners associations across the U.S. have long proven a controversial group.

Proponents are grateful for the work these organizations do to handle communal maintenance projects, but opponents find HOA regulations excessive and taxing on their independence as well as their wallets.

In the r/f***HOA subreddit, a frustrated homeowner shared their grievances with their HOA's negligent unresponsiveness to a pressing leak in their master bedroom.

Although the homeowner initiated the process in all the ways they could, their HOA remained relatively inaccessible, which meant the repairs were never properly completed.

"The wall inside our unit is now soft," the Redditor recounted. "We leave finger indents when we press on it. The rain persists. Mold is almost certainly growing. There's nowhere else in the unit to move the bed so we can sleep somewhere safe."

While the property manager initially offered some hope for timely and successful repairs, the HOA and the property management company both left this homeowner with radio silence, even after repeated emails as the circumstances worsened.

Ultimately, the homeowner reported having to move out of their condo entirely — a considerable financial burden — since the conditions of the water leakage only escalated into downright hazards.

Across the country, poorly governed HOAs have interfered with homeowners' choices, often barring them from making economical and eco-conscious home decisions, such as installing solar panels and native gardens.

It's even more concerning in situations like this one described on Reddit, where HOA neglect of basic utilities threatens the state of the property and its local ecosystem, and disrupts homeowners' lives altogether.

If your HOA proves resistant to the upgrades you seek for your home, you can try to take action by working to change the bylaws.

"The fallout from this has already sent me to the ER once in the last week," explained the author of the original Reddit post, noting for context that they suffer from an unspecified chronic illness. "And there's nothing I can do about it."

"This HOA crap needs to be reconstructed!" one user commented. "They need oversight!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.