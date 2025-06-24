Homeowners floored after HOA blunder leaves them on the hook for $50,000 each: 'This sounds criminal'

"You should definitely get your legal counsel involved."

An alarmed Texas homeowner has alleged that their homeowners association has been overcharging residents for water.

The frustrated homeowner took to the r/HOA subreddit to expose the $52,000 worth of bills they were charged over several years. The costly error has left residents with a frustrating battle for reimbursement.

The Reddit post detailed this concern about HOA management and utility billing practices.

After their HOA transitioned from a developer-controlled board to an elected resident board, the original poster noticed inconsistencies in water meter billing.

Meters were being charged with commercial and residential rates. Another strange fact was that all rates were for irrigation only. "This has been ongoing since 2022," the homeowner wrote.

They contacted the city for confirmation. Authorities agreed that meters should have been on the lower, non-tiered commercial rate. The homeowner and their management company calculated the excess total to be a whopping $52,000.

The city said it offered a $500 credit, citing a city ordinance. This undisclosed regulation limits the credits for billing disputes only up to six months.

"This sounds criminal," the distressed homeowner stated. "I'm annoyed at the fact that the developer didn't pay attention to this, I'm annoyed that the city would screw over residents so blatantly, and I'm annoyed that the management company … didn't catch this."

This incident underscores the issue of HOA oversight, or lack thereof, that hurts homeowners' wallets. Mismanaged utilities can lead to inflated bills, neglect of essential services, or wasted resources.

Beyond finances, HOAs are notorious for preventing homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly upgrades. These alternatives include installing rooftop solar panels and water-saving native plant lawns.

Restrictions cost homeowners more in the long run. Gouging will only impede progress toward more sustainable communities.

The Texan HOA community is a reminder that HOAs can be perpetrators of arbitrary red tape. Homeowners must remain vigilant and outspoken about their HOA's management and utility billing, and have the ability to work with their HOA to change similar outdated rules.

The Reddit post drew a wave of sympathy and outrage from those with HOA woes.

"Unlikely criminal, but you should definitely get your legal counsel involved… [The HOA] may be the ones who need to reimburse you as a result of their negligence," one user advised.

Another commented: "I used to track the amount of errors that I found and easily had [six-figure] savings… the current board doesn't analyze expenses like I did, so I can only imagine the money that is being improperly spent on top of the other waste."

"Maybe get the local news station to do a story. You might get some positive results without a lawyer," a hopeful Redditor suggested.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.