Homeowners baffled after HOA demands major alteration to their yard: 'We've been there 5+ years with no issues'

When their local HOA tried to force them to remove an iconic feature of their yard, this homeowner took to the internet for answers.

Posting on the r/legaladvice subreddit, this user sought advice on how to combat their HOA's attempts to remove a tree from their lot, or else face a fine if they had taken matters into their own hands.

"We bought a trailer home and rent out the lot. There is a fruit-bearing tree on the lot from when we moved in. Now the HOA is demanding we cut the tree ourselves or they're going to hire someone and charge it directly via the lot rent," the post reads.

"What are my options? Do they have the legal right to charge us for something that should be taken care of by them since it's their lot and we only own the trailer?" the homeowner asked.

HOAs taking action to enforce how your yard should or should not look is nothing new, as HOAs across the country have prevented homeowners from making eco-friendly or aesthetic improvements to their yards.

For example, a condo association in California told a homeowner they couldn't install an EV charger on their front lawn without insurance.

The Reddit user sought answers on the legality of fining them for not removing the tree.

"Is this [the] landlord's problem? If the tree violates HOA rules the choices are to remove it or pay the HOA's contractor," one user commented.

"Well we've been there 5+ years with the tree with no issues until recently," the OP responded. "The HOA this year wanted everyone to repaint and replace their fences with wood. So, I'm assuming this leans into that as well."

Knowing what your HOA can and can't force you to do is crucial for maintaining a good relationship and ensuring that your community benefits mutually.

Check out our guide for finding the best and most legal means of bringing change to your local HOA so you can make the upgrades in your home you see fit for you and your family.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.