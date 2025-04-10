Homeowner hit with ultimatum after being told they can't store scooter in their condo: 'It's such a shame this happens'

"I know it is an uphill battle, but I'm determined."

Car alternatives such as e-scooters and e-bikes create excellent opportunities to save money on gas and curb pollution.

However, some homeowners associations are making e-scooter ownership difficult, even in cities that promote them as a sustainable means of transportation.

In a Reddit post to r/ElectricScooters, one New Yorker shared a story about their HOA banning all electric mobility devices from the building.

The OP explained that they owned a condo apartment and have had an e-scooter in the building since 2016. They received a building rules amendment outlawing e-mobility devices and threatening an initial penalty of $1,500 and subsequent penalties of $750.

After multiple attempts to reason and negotiate with the HOA board, the OP sought to meet with a district assemblywoman and an HOA lawyer.

"I know it is an uphill battle, but I'm determined," the OP wrote. "Lots of other buildings I know are either grandfathering in people who already had a scooter or deciding against a ban as long as the devices are UL certified."

UL certification is significant in the OP's case because it proves that electric scooters pass rigorous safety tests regarding their electrical systems, batteries, and construction. Fires caused by e-scooters are generally linked to questionable batteries that don't meet UL certification standards.

Fighting your HOA can be challenging, especially when board members aren't willing to listen to sustainability arguments or learn about innovations that improve our lives. Many homeowners face opposition when trying to drive electric vehicles, for example.

Yet it is possible to fight back against unreasonable HOA rules while coexisting in peace with neighbors and board members. For example, our HOA guide can help you work with your HOA to change established rules.

This is an important fight because there are undeniable benefits to owning an e-scooter. The machines offer a fun and speedy ride, cost considerably less than a car, reduce traffic congestion, and eliminate carbon pollution.

Innovative companies have been developing e-scooters with long driving ranges and e-bikes that fold up for easy carrying. Electric mobility on two wheels is a key component in the clean energy transportation transition.

E-scooter enthusiasts on Reddit supported the OP's desire to fight their HOA and regain the right to store UL-certified e-scooters in the building.

"HOA getting a little bit of overreach," one user commented. "They have no business whatsoever telling you that you can't have a scooter."

"It sounds like you have a very stubborn board," another wrote. "Getting them removed and replaced with more reasonably minded individuals is probably your best bet."

Someone else shared, "It's such a shame this happens, hope you can reach a reasonable outcome."

