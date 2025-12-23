Homeowner shares video of HOA's upsetting actions in neighborhood: 'Obnoxious'

"It is truly depressing to see."

A frustrated homeowner took to Reddit to share a video clip of the hours of nonstop mowing and leaf blowing outside his home. Their neighborhood's homeowners association scheduled a majority of the maintenance.

According to the post (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear), the HOA's contracted landscaping crew begins as early as 8 a.m. and goes for hours. Individual residents have their own lawn care later in the day as well.

"They've turned a beautiful season into an obnoxious orchestra of motors revving for three months straight," the original poster wrote.

Beyond the obvious noise nuisance, constant mowing and leaf blowing actually carry real environmental impact. Gas-powered lawn equipment emits pollutants, contributing to bad air quality and even respiratory issues. Also, the removal of leaves eliminates critical winter shelter for insects and beneficial organisms that sustain local ecosystems.

Blowing debris into storm drains also increases flooding risks and sends pollutants directly into waterways. Lawns that are mowed too often weaken soil structure, reduce biodiversity, and make landscapes more dependent on chemical fertilizers and irrigation.

"I thought part of the lawncare religion was about keeping up aesthetics and property value…not living in a place that constantly sounds like a giant construction site whenever you walk your dog or go outside with your family," the OP added in the post.

HOAs often enforce lawn aesthetic rules that prioritize uniform, short, green lawns over climate-friendly alternatives. Residents who want to replace turf with native plants, reduce how often they mow, or leave seasonal leaves for habitat can frequently face fines or even rejected applications.

"It is truly depressing to see all the life we know is in those leaves including frogs and salamanders in brumation get bagged up and tossed to the curb like trash," one commenter vented.

Still, change is possible. Homeowners can start by reviewing HOA bylaws, attending board meetings, and organizing with neighbors who share similar concerns. Presenting research on noise ordinances, pollution, and water savings can help reframe eco-friendly landscaping as an upgrade rather than a threat.

When enough voices collectively push back, it can be enough to get the HOA to cooperate.

