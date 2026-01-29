Homeowner outraged after neglectful HOA causes serious damage: 'I called, texted, and emailed'

"I'm sure you're tired of dealing with the board."

A frustrated California homeowner shared their battle with HOA negligence, noting that it repeatedly delayed fixing a sprinkler system that was causing serious water damage to their property.

The Redditor posted their story to the r/HOA forum, explaining how a common area sprinkler issue eroded the slope near their home's exterior wall and flooded their garage.

Despite clear documentation showing the HOA's responsibility to fix the issue, the property management company refused to take action for months.

"I immediately contacted the property management company, but without sending anyone to inspect, they claimed it was a slab leak — making it my responsibility … I called, texted, and emailed the PM. No replies," the person wrote.

The original poster attended multiple board meetings seeking a resolution. The board initially voted to file an insurance claim — but the property management company ignored that decision.

"When I asked when actual repairs would begin — especially with [the] rainy season approaching — the PM told me they weren't filing a claim due to the $20K deductible, and that the issue was 'resolved' by adding river rocks," the OP explained.

The situation exemplifies how HOAs across the country have been caught neglecting homeowners' essential utilities and rights. HOAs put residents' safety at risk when they fail to maintain water systems and drainage infrastructure while also destroying property and increasing repair costs in the long term.

Homeowners facing similar disputes aren't without recourse, however. You can work to change HOA rules through the proper channels, and TCD's HOA guide gives you resources to hold your association accountable or modify restrictive bylaws — especially those preventing money-saving, green home improvements.

Meanwhile, fellow Redditors were quick to offer strategic advice for the OP's situation.

"I'm sure you're tired of dealing with the board, but you need to once again attend a board meeting — keep on them. Ask them if it was their decision to not file an insurance claim (after voting to do so) or if the PM simply ignored them … Ask for the agenda and minutes for the meeting where that was decided," wrote one commenter.

"Just a thought: call your municipal building department to see if this is something they will come [see], inspect and issue some sort of order to repair, etc. A long shot, but just might be helpful," added another.

