Homeowner receives unexpected response from HOA on property renovation plans: 'There is a team of five of us taking on this project'

Homeowner associations are known for their iron fists, preventing people from crafting their ideal environments. It's why one Redditor announced their surprising win on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

They live in south-central Pennsylvania in a nominal HOA. Two massive grass fields amounting to 16 acres are on the property, and they serve as stormwater mitigation drains. They saw it as an opportunity to transform the infrequent flood zone into a native wildlife habitat.

"We have permission to convert five acres, so far," they wrote. "There is a team of five of us taking on this project, and we will be responsible for maintaining it until it is established enough to self-perpetuate."

The plan requires a plot map and a list of plants that will grow in the meadow.

Native plant lawns save households money and resources. These setups conserve $225 in water annually and stop $100 of pesticides from entering soils.

It also benefits the planet by lowering temperatures and inviting pollinators back into their homes. For some regions, it includes endangered monarch butterflies critical to local ecosystems.

The presence of pollinators benefits communities by helping agriculture and fending off invasive species. Homeowners have many options, including xeriscaping for drought resilience and fostering a wildlife habitat with native species, like clover or milkweed.

Commenters celebrate the rare achievement of championing an HOA while offering maintenance advice.

"Invest the time and resources available to preparing the site, killing invasives that can/will outcompete natives, then try to fall sow seed. You could then try to raise funds to invest in plugs for spring planting the following season," one suggested for long-term success.

"Amazing! I'd love to follow your journey and any lessons learned. I don't have an HOA but am trying to find some spots in my area where I could do some native planting," another added.

The numerous ideas posed in this conversation, including using solar tarps and attending local native plant seminars, highlight the urgency of restoring native wildlife on private properties.

