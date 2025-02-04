  • Home Home

Homeowner receives unexpected response from HOA on property renovation plans: 'There is a team of five of us taking on this project'

"I'd love to follow your journey and any lessons learned."

by Ellie Gabel
"I'd love to follow your journey and any lessons learned."

Photo Credit: iStock

Homeowner associations are known for their iron fists, preventing people from crafting their ideal environments. It's why one Redditor announced their surprising win on the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit.

They live in south-central Pennsylvania in a nominal HOA. Two massive grass fields amounting to 16 acres are on the property, and they serve as stormwater mitigation drains. They saw it as an opportunity to transform the infrequent flood zone into a native wildlife habitat. 

"We have permission to convert five acres, so far," they wrote. "There is a team of five of us taking on this project, and we will be responsible for maintaining it until it is established enough to self-perpetuate." 

The plan requires a plot map and a list of plants that will grow in the meadow. 

Native plant lawns save households money and resources. These setups conserve $225 in water annually and stop $100 of pesticides from entering soils.

It also benefits the planet by lowering temperatures and inviting pollinators back into their homes. For some regions, it includes endangered monarch butterflies critical to local ecosystems. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

The presence of pollinators benefits communities by helping agriculture and fending off invasive species. Homeowners have many options, including xeriscaping for drought resilience and fostering a wildlife habitat with native species, like clover or milkweed.

Commenters celebrate the rare achievement of championing an HOA while offering maintenance advice. 

Should HOAs be able to force homeowners to change their yards?

Absolutely not 💯

Yes — it's part of the deal 🤝

Only in extreme circumstances 🏚️

We should ban HOAs 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Invest the time and resources available to preparing the site, killing invasives that can/will outcompete natives, then try to fall sow seed. You could then try to raise funds to invest in plugs for spring planting the following season," one suggested for long-term success.

"Amazing! I'd love to follow your journey and any lessons learned. I don't have an HOA but am trying to find some spots in my area where I could do some native planting," another added.

The numerous ideas posed in this conversation, including using solar tarps and attending local native plant seminars, highlight the urgency of restoring native wildlife on private properties.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x