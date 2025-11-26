Homeowner baffled after being hit with HOA demand: 'What exactly do I need?'

Moving into a new area with a homeowners association can be a challenging adjustment. If done well, HOAs can help with neighbor disputes and maintain property value.

But many homeowners who live in an HOA have reported that the HOA is more intrusive in their personal home decisions. HOAs can deny eco-friendly upgrades for seemingly arbitrary reasons.

One homeowner, new to gardening, was surprised when their HOA requested they remove weeds in their front yard. Unsure of how to proceed, they posted in r/landscaping to seek advice.

"HOA says I have weeds. What exactly do I need to get rid of here? I don't have much experience with lawn care," the OP asks.

The attached images show a small patch of overgrown grass. Some grass is also peeking through the pavement. Some commenters concluded that it is likely Bermuda grass, which is an invasive species.

Landscaping fabric is a common choice for ridding a garden of weeds. It's often, however, typically made of plastic or other non-biodegradable materials. Non-biodegradable fabrics release microplastics into the soil and the local water supply.

It is recommended to use cardboard or hemp. Those options don't release chemicals or microplastics and are far less expensive or even free. Natural fibers are also more permeable to water, air, and other nutrients, making them a healthier option for the soil.

Once the invasive species is eradicated, it is advised that the homeowner rewild their yard. Plants like native species, buffalo grass, or clover require less maintenance, lower their utility bills, and attract pollinators.

The Redditors were not fond of the HOA's comments and supported the OP with eco-friendly lawn care advice.

"More than likely, they are referring to the grass you allowed to grow into the garden bed. Just cover with cardboard on the grass and put mulch over the cardboard," one Redditor advised.

"My best day at work was pulling up fabric from underneath weed-infested old woodchips and getting 99% of the weeds (roots included) with it," a commenter shared.

Another commenter responded: "I am about to do that next spring... to the fabric that I put down. Worst idea ever."

