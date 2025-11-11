Homeowner outraged as negligent HOA causes bills to skyrocket: 'They are really dragging their feet'

"It takes time for all of this to happen."

A homeowner faced with a leaking pipe under the foundation of their home frantically turned to the internet for help.

"This has been going on for over a month, maybe two months, and [the HOA] are really dragging their feet on what appears to be a big plumbing issue for us and the rest of the building," they wrote on Reddit.

The leaking pipe has doubled the homeowner's bills as both the water and water heater run continuously due to the leak.

Beyond the financial strain, this constant waste of water and energy harms the community's sustainability efforts, reminding homeowners that delayed maintenance and inaction from HOAs can have far-reaching consequences.

Thankfully, Redditors came to the rescue, explaining exactly how to resolve the dispute with the HOA.

"It does appear that the leaking pipes are a 'common element,'" wrote one. "So, it would probably be the HOA's responsibility to pay for repairs."

On the slow movement of the project, the Redditor also addressed why it takes so long.

"It takes time for all of this to happen — especially if the leak is large," they said. "The board has to direct the PM company — so there is a lot of moving parts and people to get involved. Construction companies cannot come out on a moment's notice and start your project."

Working with the HOA might expedite assistance, and getting in touch with the organization can help with other matters, too.

For example, HOAs have been known to block eco-friendly upgrades in favor of maintaining neighborhood aesthetics, often delaying progress toward more sustainable, affordable living.

However, explaining how these changes can benefit both the community and the environment might help to instigate change.

In states like Florida, Texas, and California, legislation has even been proposed to curb HOA power over sustainable improvements.

Beyond the subreddit's advice, if HOAs are not collaborative on property management, it may mean homeowners should take it to the next step.

Consulting the HOA's bylaws can lead to successful change, as they may contain material that addresses a homeowner's concern.

Disputes with HOAs over money-saving home improvements have been resolved by reviewing the HOA bylaws or by elevating the issue to the local council.

