Homeowner outraged after HOA board member goes rogue: 'Imagine being so miserable'

"Just doesn't like anything that isn't grass and shrubs."

by Mariah Botkin
Photo Credit: iStock

A viral Reddit post has struck a chord with frustrated homeowners everywhere. 

One resident shared with r/EntitledPeople how a local HOA board member tried to stop them from planting flowers in their own front yard.

According to the original poster, they had carefully designed a flower bed with native plants that thrive without much water and planted them neatly within their property line. A week later, however, they returned home to find a printed "non-compliance" notice taped to their door.

Confused, the user checked the HOA's official rulebook, which not only didn't ban flowers but actually encouraged "attractive landscaping" as long as it wasn't invasive or blocking walkways. 

After the homeowner emailed the HOA president with photos and documentation, the president admitted the notice never should have been sent. The culprit? A single board member who "just doesn't like anything that isn't grass and shrubs."

Stories like this are part of a broader trend: across the country, HOAs have blocked homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly changes, such as planting native lawns or starting food gardens

These restrictions don't just limit creativity — they stall progress on cost-cutting and environmentally beneficial updates. 

Native plants and food gardens often require less maintenance and water than traditional grass lawns, while also providing fresh produce, lowering grocery bills, and boosting physical and mental health.

They also support the environment in meaningful ways, from creating habitat for pollinators and other wildlife to reducing chemical use, lowering water demand, cutting back on lawn equipment pollution, and helping prevent erosion.

Reddit commenters were quick to side with the homeowner. 

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One user wrote, "Imagine being so miserable that you hate flowers."

While another added, "It's great that you took the time to plant native species, those choices are not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible."

"Congrats on your natives!" cheered another user.

