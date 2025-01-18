Homeowner shares unexpected benefits of unique lawn design: 'Are you ready to be inspired?'

Gardening can be hard work, but it is also some of the most rewarding.

That's what outdoor adventure and education TikToker Angie (@mnnature_awesomeness) sought to prove in a recent post.

"Are you ready to be inspired by some native landscape transformations?" she asked before diving into six different before-and-after stories of native plant gardens and larger conservation efforts.

Angie walked through how grass lawns make excellent remodeling candidates. She started with two examples of small and mid-sized backyards in Minnesota — one of which was her own.

With a few years of diligence, she was able to use native plants to entirely transform her home's barren yard into a rich, colorful tapestry. In reply to a comment praising her work, she noted, "We are so lucky to live here!" The other homeowner did the same and even took advantage of an opportunity to get financial support through a local grant program to make it happen.

Then she told the tale of another group of homeowners who live around a lake and teamed up with local officials to build up the native plants along their waterfront. They achieved spectacular results.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Native plants like clover, buffalo grass, and wildflowers aren't only beautiful additions to any lawn or landscape. They are also great options for saving water — and money — since they don't need as much attention or maintenance as non-native species. Plus, they attract and sustain bees and other pollinators, which strengthens our own food chain, too.

Angie also showed off three larger transformations in the state, starting with a nature preserve that removed invasive plants and replanted wildflowers, which "transformed the woods back into a natural prairie and oak savannah," she said.

She also included another large land conservancy that preserves natural habitat that bison roam in the summers, as well as a Native American-led nature sanctuary that is restoring a stream and building a cultural center.

Want to make your green space even greener by planting natives or switching to a low-water lawn? There are tons of ways to start. Even just a few plants or a partial lawn replacement can bring you benefits.

"Very cool & great examples!" one commenter wrote on Angie's video. "We are about 5 years into transforming former pasture. All natives for birds, bees & other pollinators."

"Hooray! I'm 3 years into the process of transforming my yard into native pollinator-friendly landscape," another added.

"You made it through the hardest part!" Angie replied. "This year should be the prettiest."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.